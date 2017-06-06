Southern Pines man gets 25 years in Wilmington rape case

It took just 25 minutes of deliberation for a New Hanover County jury to find a man guilty of first-degree rape on Tuesday.

Damien Aaron White, 26 of Southern Pines, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison at the conclusion of a trial that began May 30.

According to a news release, witnesses heard a female screaming for someone to help her in the area of Quince Alley near Water Street in downtown Wilmington on Aug. 9, 2015.

Witnesses observed White lying on top of the female with his pants down and the young woman had her pants and underwear forced down around her ankles. One witness threw White off of the victim, who suffered a serious head injury during the attack, and White and fled the scene.

The defendant ran south down Front Street followed by witnesses yelling that the man had raped a woman in the alley. White was detained three blocks from the attack.

Brain injuries the victim suffered during the attack left her unable to remember many details, but the defendant was positively identified by the eyewitnesses just after the commission of the crime.

“The victim is a strong person with a close support system, and our office is so thankful for that," prosecutor Connie Jordan said. "Despite a lack of memory of the attack due to brain trauma, the emotional trauma from this type of crime can be life altering. We are grateful for the jury’s verdict, and for the witnesses who rendered aid. Today’s outcome would not have been possible without their testimony.”

White received an active sentence of a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. When White is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sexual offender and comply with the sexual offender satellite monitoring program for the rest of his natural life.

