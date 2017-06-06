NC officials investigate attempts to compromise election records in 21 counties

State officials are investigating reports that someone tried to compromise electronic election records in 21 North Carolina counties.More >>
North Carolina will work to reduce pollution in support of the Paris Agreement, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.More >>
HB186, which proposes to repeal the controversial HB2 law in North Carolina, received a committee referral Monday night in the state House. Bipartisan support is the reason Rep. Ted Davis said he signed on as a primary sponsor of the bill.More >>
The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters.More >>
Kyle Horton has launched her first political campaign nearly 18 months before the 2018 General Election. She has declared herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination in North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, running for the seat currently held by second-term Republican Rep. David Rouzer. ..More >>
