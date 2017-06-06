Lumberton correctional officer gets 14 years in child porn case

FBI agents found over 4,000 images of child porn when they searched Joshua Gonderman's residence and storage devices. (Source: WECT)

A correctional officer in Lumberton was sentenced to 14 years in prison on child pornography charges Tuesday.

Joshua Lynn Gonderman, 23, pleaded guilty to receiving child porn on Feb. 16 and in addition to his prison sentence, he received 10 years of supervised probation.

While Gonderman was employed as a correctional officer at the Lumberton Correctional Institution, an FBI investigation revealed that he received child pornography from the target of an out-of-state FBI case.

After a search of Gonderman's residence and multiple storage devices, including his smartphone, agents found 4,712 images of child porn with several of the images depicting the sexual exploitation of infants and portraying sadistic and masochistic conduct.

The case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level.

