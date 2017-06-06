Pender County man facing multiple sex offense charges

A Pender County man is facing multiple sex offense charges following his arrest Tuesday.

According to online records, Isaias Sanchez Santiago, 33, of Rocky Point was charged with four counts each of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery.

Santiago was booked into the Pender County Jail and given no bond. He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

No other details are known.

