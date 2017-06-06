Seven sea turtles getting ready for release in Surf City

The Karen Beasley Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will help seven Kemp's ridley sea turtles return to the ocean today. (Source: seaturtlehospital.org)

Some endangered sea turtles are going to be getting an assist migrating back to their ocean home.

Caregivers from The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will send seven healthy Kemp's ridley turtles into the sea at Surf City on Wednesday. Kemp's ridleys are the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.

Four turtles from the New England Aquarium in Boston will be transported to Sea Turtle Recovery, a new rehabilitation facility in New Jersey, where they will join three turtles from the New Jersey location to continue their migration overland.

All seven will be tucked away in carriers and wrapped in wet towels to make them more comfortable. They will have eye lubricant and will be checked on during frequent stops to make sure all is OK.

Early Wednesday morning, the turtles will arrive at our hospital where there will be individual tanks filled with warm salt water. They will have a chance to stretch their flippers, rehydrate, and have a bit of downtime before the final leg of the migration begins.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the turtles will be released on the beach in Surf City, where the water temperature was 78 degrees on Tuesday. All seven turtles suffered from cold stunning this past winter, so they will enjoy the warm waters of North Carolina.

