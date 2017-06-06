Sea turtles rehabbed and released in Surf City

Caregivers from The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center sent 13 healthy Kemp's Ridley turtles into the sea at Surf City on Wednesday. Kemp's Ridleys are the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world. (Source: WECT)

Some endangered sea turtles were given an assist migrating back to their ocean home.

Caregivers from The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center sent 13 healthy Kemp's Ridley turtles into the sea at Surf City on Wednesday. Kemp's Ridleys are the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.

Four turtles from the New England Aquarium in Boston were transported to Sea Turtle Recovery, a new rehabilitation facility in New Jersey, where they will join three turtles from the New Jersey location to continue their migration overland.

All seven were tucked away in carriers and wrapped in wet towels to make them more comfortable. They had eye lubricant and were checked on during frequent stops to make sure all is OK.

Early Wednesday morning, the turtles arrived at the center where there will be individual tanks filled with warm salt water. They had a chance to stretch their flippers, rehydrate, and have a bit of downtime before the final leg of the migration begins.

7 rehabilitated turtles making their journey into the ocean today in @SurfCityTourism. Crowds packed in on the beach for a look @wectnews pic.twitter.com/QQbLoyTlo0 — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 7, 2017

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a total of 13 turtles were released on the beach in Surf City, where the water temperature was 78 degrees on Tuesday. All seven turtles suffered from cold stunning this past winter, so they will enjoy the warm waters of North Carolina.

One of the turtles, Cinco, had actually been released before. He came back, was put through rehab again and was released a second time Wednesday.

