Appeals Court: Robeson County must grant solar farm permit

An appeals court says leaders of a North Carolina county were wrong to refuse a permit for an energy company to build a solar farm.

Robeson County commissioners voted in December 2015 to deny FLS Energy's request to erect and operate solar panels on some leased acreage, even though a planning board previously recommended approval. A trial court judge upheld the denial, but the state Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed that decision and says commissioners must grant the permit.

The three-judge appeals panel found evidence presented to Robeson County officials shows that the FLS Energy proposal met the qualifications for approval. The judges wrote that testimony by opponents about possible health concerns from the operation was unsupported and that other evidence they presented was not credible.

