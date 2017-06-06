Breaking precedent: home-school student joins, completes JROTC program

After years playing basketball, volleyball, modeling, and even dabbling in acting, Sariah Blanton wanted to do something new: JROTC.

As a homeschool student, however, Blanton needed to go through a high school program to participate. Interested in Laney JROTC, the administration, initially said it was not possible.

“We were really bummed about it,” said Caroline Blanton. “But my husband, he emailed a few people, Congressman Rouzer was one, the Superintendent was one, and they emailed us back and said they’d like to work with us about getting her in.”

The initial resistance seems understandable. It is not commonplace for homeschool students to simply join in high school extracurriculars.

There is precedent in sports and JROTC, but not locally, yet this program is one that lends itself to an exception as it works as an ideal teacher of character, work ethic, and service to the country.

Sariah was admitted, and according to her director, Col. Thomas Smith, she has been an exemplary student in the program.

“We hope that this door remains open,” Blanton said. “Because there are several homeschool kids that are interested in doing military, and what better program to help build character at this day and time with young people.”

Sariah is headed to Cape Fear in the fall, and is interested in perhaps continuing a volleyball career. She received a number of offers from schools in the Midwest.

“You learn a lot when you’re doing it. Discipline, and stuff like that. It’s really not much classwork, but you learn a lot,” Sariah said. “It was a pretty long process and I started pretty late, but I eventually got in. I was nervous because I didn’t know how it was all going to play out, but when they told me it worked, I was excited. I was ready to go.”

