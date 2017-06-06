Man shot in the leg at Campus Edge Condominiums

Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police say the incident happened at the Campus Edge Condominiums near UNCW. (Source: WECT)

A man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound to his leg. (Source: WECT)

A man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Racine Drive in the Campus Edge Condominiums near UNCW after a 911 caller reported a man with a gunshot wound in the road. The call came in just before 2 p.m.

Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Nearby College Park Elementary was temporarily issued a shelter-in-place following the reported shooting. It has since been lifted.

No other information is known at this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene, so stay with this story.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.