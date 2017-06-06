Planning commission to hold work session on short-term rentals

The Wilmington Planning Commission will hold a work session to discuss short-term rentals on Wednesday, June 7. (Source: WECT)

The meeting will be held in City Council chambers beginning at 4 p.m.

While the session is open the public, a public hearing will not be held and no action is expected to be taken. City staff will brief the planning commission and discuss materials that were recently presented to the Wilmington City Council.

If directed by the City Council, staff anticipates an amendment could be on the Planning Commission agenda in July and on a city council agenda in August. Both of those meetings would include public hearings on the issue.

