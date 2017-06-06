Planning commission holds work session on short-term rentals

The Wilmington Planning Commission will held a work session to discuss short-term rentals on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Planning Commission held a work session to discuss short-term rentals on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was the first time the planning commission formally discussed regulation and changes of code involving short-term rentals.

“It's nice to finally have the topic come before us because it’s been discussed for a couple of years now," Commissioner Bruce Bowman said.

City staff presented the latest edition of possible regulations on the growing trend. According to the city, there are over 500 short-term rental properties listed in Wilmington alone.

Deb Hays, the chair of the Wilmington Planning Commission, and several other commissioners agreed that statistic meant enforcement of the new codes would be highly difficult.

"That’s really, I think, where we need to start," Hays said. "Maybe we need to start looking at where we are right now.”

The commission discussed the differences between the two short-rental characteristics -- home-stay and short-term lodging.

Bowman said he thinks the regulations and classifications might be too complex.

“Why are we creating a really complex zoning narrative to do the same thing?" he asked.

Several of the commissioners agreed that compromise will have to come on both sides.

“I don’t know that we are going to make all sides happy, but I think if everybody gives a little bit we can get a good healthy compromise," Hays said. "It is going to be positive for the city of Wilmington and for the citizens of Wilmington. That is the goal.”

While the session was open to the public, a public hearing was not held and no action was formally taken.

If directed by the city council, staff anticipates an amendment could be on the planning commission agenda in July and on a city council agenda in August. Both of those meetings would include public hearings on the issue.

