WFD to break ground on new fire station

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new $3.4 million fire station that will be located on Shipyard Boulevard.

The 11,500-square-foot facility will replace Station 5 located at 1502 Wellington Avenue and Station 6 located at 3939 Carolina Beach Road.

City officials say the property is strategically located to allow the new station, along with the remaining stations, to provide the same level of service while updating aging facilities in stations that can accommodate larger fire trucks.

Construction is expected to start sometime in June and will wrap up by July 2018.

