WFD breaks ground on new fire station

The Wilmington Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new $3.4 million fire station that will be located on Shipyard Boulevard.

The 11,500-square-foot facility will replace Station 5 located at 1502 Wellington Avenue and Station 6 located at 3939 Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Fire Chief Buddy Martinette spoke at the ceremony and explained the benefits of this new station.

"This is an awesome accomplishment for the city. This is the final piece of a puzzle that reduced our number of facilities but also still provided the same level of protection for our citizens. Ultimately we saved about $10 million from this plan," Martinette said.

The new station is strategically located between Station 5 and Station 6 and will be updated to accommodate new technology and larger fire trucks.

"Our fire department is one of the best in the state, if not the country," said Mayor Bill Saffo at the ceremony. "This is a great fire department. We have an accredited department here, these gentleman and women do a tremendous job day in and day out saving lives, protecting us and I can't speak more highly about them. They are one of the jewels of Wilmington and we appreciate all of their efforts every single day in protecting each and every one of us."

Construction is expected to start sometime in June and will wrap up by July 2018.

