Memorial service planned for bicyclist killed in wreck

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, for a Wilmington woman who died after being hit by a tanker truck while riding her bike.

Megan McClellan's service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 100 Charlotte Ave. in Carolina Beach. McClellan's mother said the public is invited to attend the service and that a parking lot adjacent to the hotel will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

McClellan, 20, was riding her bike May 15 on South 17 Street near Peel Street and Patriot Way when she was hit by a tanker truck.

The driver of the truck, Jamar Scotez Cunningham, 24, of Raeford, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and safe movement violation.

