Memorial service held for bicyclist killed in wreck

Megan McClellan's service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Marriott at 100 Charlotte Ave. in Carolina Beach. (Source: Jennifer Pratt)

A memorial service was held Saturday to celebrate the life of a Wilmington woman who died after being hit by a tanker truck while riding her bike to work.

McClellan, 20, was riding her bike May 15 on South 17 Street near Peel Street and Patriot Way when she was hit by a tanker truck.

Family members, friends, coworkers, and even customers at the Zaxby's where McClellan worked all gathered together to remember her and share their favorite memories.

Megan had been working at Zaxby's for over a year, and was loved by her coworkers and customers.

"She always was there smiling, very humble, just a happy go lucky girl," said one coworker.

They even had a special nickname for her there.

"Random Meg, they said she would say the most random things. They would say that's random Meg. So they nicknamed her random Meg," explained her pastor.

It was a Zaxby's coworker who introduced her to her Johnny - the man she had married only a few months ago.

"Pretty much everyone though we were crazy... we had only known each other a couple of months," recalled her husband.

On April fools day Megan came to work and jokingly told her co-workers the two had gotten married.

"And we were like what? what? And she was like April fools, and a week later she was married," a coworker told the crowd.

To the people who loved her she was so many things - a daughter, wife, friend, artist.

She loved animals... the beach... and most of all others.

"She had a huge heart... and a love for people... everybody loved her and she loved everybody," said her pastor.

At the service Saturday her mother played her favorite songs, her brother read a letter from her father, and her friends shared their stories.

They comforted one another, found strength together, and promised to let Megan's loving spirit live on in their memories.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.