Appeals court overturns conviction in collision that severed teen's ear

A man found guilty of hitting a teenage bicyclist with his car and failing to remain at the scene has been granted a new trial after an appeals court reversed his conviction.

According to State Highway Patrol records, Michael Anthony Scaturro, Jr., 30, hit a 16-year-old bicyclist while driving an estimated 20 mph on Gordon Road at about 4:45 p.m. on July 6, 2013. The teen was thrown from his bicycle onto the pavement, severing his left ear.

Scaturro reportedly drove the victim to the hospital, but left soon after and made no attempt to contact law enforcement about the collision. The teen reported Scaturro drove “like a maniac” on the way to the hospital, according to court documents. Scaturro was arrested by a Highway Patrol trooper two days later.

Scaturro was convicted in January 2015 of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury, and due to previous felony convictions, was sentenced as a habitual felon to five to eight years in prison.

In January 2016, Scaturro appealed the conviction and habitual felon status, contending the trial court erred by denying his motion to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds the record did not sufficiently show that he willfully and unlawfully failed to remain at the scene, and that the trial court failed to instruct the jury a “willful” failure to remain or return is one “without justification or excuse.”

In its ruling, which was released Tuesday, the appeals court found the trial court did not instruct the jury that an act is willful if it without justification or excuse -- citing Scaturro’s reason for leaving the scene was to seek medical attention for the victim, who was bleeding profusely.

“[T]his is one of the rare cases in which the trial court’s failure to give an addition instruction regarding the only controversial issue at trial – willfulness – had a probable impact on the jury verdict,” the appeals court ruling states.

