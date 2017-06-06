My turn: 'Raise the Age' bill a step closer to reality

North Carolina appears poised to do something that every other state in the country has already done, raise the minimum age for juveniles to be charged as adults to 18 years old. (Source: Raycom Media)

This year, North Carolina appears poised to do something that every other state in the country has already done, raise the minimum age for juveniles to be charged as adults to 18 years old. It’s currently as young as 16 in our state.

The legislation passed overwhelmingly in the House last month and is making its way through Raleigh with more groups supporting it this year. The time has come to get this done.

While there are many arguments for or against how to handle people who are accused of committing crimes, I think the vast majority of us will concede that we didn’t always make the right decisions as teenagers. In North Carolina, a dumb decision at 16 or 17 can negatively impact a life far into the future. And by the time these young men and women figure that out, it might be too late.

This isn’t about giving people a pass. They’d still be handled through the juvenile justice system. But maybe, just maybe, they’d get a better shot at a second chance if we at least treat them in the same manner as all the other states in America.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.