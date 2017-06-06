NC may expand solar power market

Lawmakers are looking to extend the growth of renewable energy in North Carolina just days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would exit the Paris climate agreement because curbing fossil fuels would hamper the economy. (Source: Pixabay)

State House members introduced legislation Tuesday negotiated between the country's largest electric company and renewable energy interests.



Charlotte-based Duke Energy said the proposed legislation would save consumers $850 million over 10 years in what it pays for renewable energy.



Renewable energy groups say the measure extends the utility's requirement to use more solar and biofuels power.



Businesses and homeowners could avoid big upfront costs by leasing rooftop solar panels from installers instead of buying. State utilities regulators will study rooftop solar owners selling their excess power to the grid.

