Holden Beach Turtle Patrol in full swing

Volunteers with the Holden Beach Turtle Patrol Tuesday morning after making moving turtle eggs to a safer location on the beach. (Source: WECT)

With turtle nesting season in full swing, Holden Beach's Turtle Patrol is out in full force.

Volunteers with the Holden Beach Turtle Patrol began searching in May for turtle crawls (signs that a turtle has come up onto the beach) and possible nests.

Once a crawl is found, the volunteers dig in the sand to locate where the turtle laid her eggs.

If the nest is in an unsafe location or not far enough up on the beach, the volunteers will carefully move the eggs to a safer location on the beach.

For the next 50-70 days of incubation, the volunteers monitor the nests.

Once it is time for the hatchlings to be released, the nest is opened, the volunteers account for all the eggs and ensure all the live babies make it to the ocean.

The season typically ends in October.

Holden Beach Turtle Patrol coordinator Pat Cusack said they typically see anywhere from 30 to 70 nests on Holden Beach during a season. Their record for the most number of nests in a season is 73. They tied that record four years ago.

So far, there have been a dozen nests this year. Cusack said this year is a little different because they have seen more "false crawls."

False crawls happen when a turtle comes up on to the beach but doesn't lay any eggs because she doesn't like the environment of the beach. This could be due to people on the beach, if someone flashes a light, or if the turtle doesn't like the sand.

They believe this past years beach renourishment on Holden Beach has a lot to do with a number of false crawls they are seeing. They think the turtles don't like the sand as much after the beach renourishment as they did before the renourishment.

Regardless, Cusack said they are still on track to see an average amount of nests this year and maybe even slightly more than average.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

