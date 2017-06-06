US Marshals arrest Wilmington man on sex crime charges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

A Wilmington man was arrested on sex crime charges Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the US Marshals apprehended 33-year-old Margarito Martinez Lopez during a traffic stop on Military Cutoff Road as he was leaving his home on East Westwood Drive around 7 a.m.

Lopez is charged with one count each of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery.  According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the alleged incident happened on April 30 and involved a female victim.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

Lopez was previously deported to Mexico in 2009, according to the US Marshals.

