Volunteer fire department facing $1 million in debt

The Civietown Fire Chief says his department is looking at debt reduction measures after spending years behind on their payments.

Fire Chief Mark Hewett says the department faces around $1 million in debt. Hewett claims the struggles stemmed from the former fire chief, Keith Logan, embezzling funds in 2003.

Hewett says increased interest rates are one reason the debt has ballooned since then. Hewett also claims people stopped paying their fire fees, a large revenue source for a small volunteer department.

The department also recently got approved to replace two quick response vehicles with smaller trucks to reduce the wear-and-tear on the larger fire engines.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will break down the department's debt and their efforts to reduce the debt in this evening's newscasts.

