Family looks for answers after dog found dead

Lucy Boyles is distraught after finding her two-year-old beagle shot to death, lying in her neighbor's yard Saturday.

"I need an answer as to why, why did this happy to an innocent dog," said Boyles.

Boyles says her beagle, Smoke, and her two other dogs escaped their pens while she and her husband were out shopping for approximately two hours.

She called the dogs and only two of them returned, but Smoke did not respond. She canvassed the neighborhood looking for Smoke, but nothing turned up.

A short time later Boyles' neighbor started mowing the lawn and found Smoke lying dead with a gunshot wound to the right side.

"My little smokey girl she was laying there, I could not believe she just had a huge hole in her side. I am afraid this is malicious. I know all of my neighbors, none of them could have done this," said Boyles.

Lt. Keith Ramsey with the Pender County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Animal control units have canvassed the neighborhood looking for answers and interviewing folks that live nearby. They fear that with no one coming forward they will have to close this investigation. No blood or shell casings were found near where the dog was shot.

Boyles' is pleading for the public's help.

"Please come forward. I need closure. Someone saw something or heard something. Do it anonymously, please help," pleaded Boyles.

She and the sheriff's office want anyone who has seen or heard something to come forward.

