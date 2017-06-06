Righteous Brothers, Los Lobos to perform at Wilson Center

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo the Righteous Brothers will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31. (Source: Righteous Brothers)

The Righteous Brothers and Los Lobos are slated to perform at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center in the coming months.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo the Righteous Brothers will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31. The group is best known for their hits You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling and Unchained Melody.

The Grammy Award-winning Los Lobos will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The group gained international stardom when its cover of Ritchie Valens' La Bama topped the charts in several countries.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, online at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. in person at Ticket Central at the Wilson Central and by phone at 910-362-7999.

