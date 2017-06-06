Local musician honored with posthumous tribute

Friends and family members of a musician who was murdered last year in New Hanover County came together this week to honor his memory.

Ben Privott, a local musician, was killed in April 2016 while walking his dog near his home in what investigators described as a "random, senseless act." A teenager was indicted on charges of first degree murder in the case.

Monday at the Palm Room in Wrightsville Beach, Privott's loved ones celebrated his birthday with a musical tribute. Six musicians performed in Privott's honor.

"It's a night where we can live in the spirit of what we knew Ben in his heart was as a person, which was a person that enjoyed the company of others, enjoyed performing for others and enjoyed just being the part of something greater than himself," Tyler Simmons said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.