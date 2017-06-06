Area's newest law enforcement officers honored

Friends and families packed an auditorium at Cape Fear Community College Monday night as multiple law enforcement agencies held a graduation ceremony for their newest recruits. (Source: WECT)

Among those being honored was Stephen Watson, the oldest member of the graduating class at the age of 58.

Watson, who has spent several years with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services, is now a deputy. He received a standing ovation from the crowd Monday night.

"I'm old enough to be their father," Watson said about his fellow classmates. "And they were super proud of me. They were supportive all along but to do that was a very outward symbol of their support."

