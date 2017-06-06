Get the H Out of Wilmington holds first meeting

Friends and families packed an auditorium at Cape Fear Community College Monday night as multiple law enforcement agencies held a graduation ceremony for their newest recruits. (Source: WECT)

About 80 people attended the first meeting of a group who wants to battled the opioid epidemic in our area.

Get the H Out of Wilmington met at Buzz's Roost in downtown Wilmington Monday night.

Part of the group's goal is to destigmatize opioid addiction.

“We have people all over who want to be part of this," said Anna Goddard, who helped organize the event. "And nobody knows exactly how, and we don’t either, but we figure this is the first step in figuring out how to tackle the opioid epidemic here.”

Goddard suffered an overdose about 10 years ago which has inspired her to help others by sharing her story.

