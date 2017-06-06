WPD arrests man on sex offense charges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

A man is facing sex crime charges after his arrest by the Wilmington Police Department Monday night.

According to online records, Wesley Allen Cunningham, 27, has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sexual offense.

His bond was set at $200,000.

