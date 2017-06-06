Man faces rape, sexual offense charges

A Wilmington man is facing sex crime charges following his arrest Monday night.

Wesley Allen Cunningham, 27, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at Sam's Club at 412 S. College Road. He has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sexual offense. His bond was set at $200,000.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, the sex offense charge stemmed from an alleged incident with a female victim on April 9.

The rape charge was the result of an alleged incident with another female victim on April 30, according to Wilmington police.

