SwampDogs knock off Sharks in 7 innings

The Wilmington Sharks lost 7-3 in a game shortened by lightning in Fayetteville on Monday.

The host SwampDogs beat the Sharks in seven innings despite Wilmington taking a 1-0 lead on Walker Imwalle's home run in the third frame.

Fayetteville scored three runs in the bottom half of the third inning and stretched its lead by scoring four more times in the sixth after the Sharks had tied it 3-3.

Mason Berne also hit a homer for Wilmington.

Zach Neff (1-0) recorded the victory for the SwampDogs (3-2) and Daniel Johnson (1-1) took the loss for the Sharks (2-3).

Wilmington hosts Holly Springs on Tuesday at Buck Hardee Field. First pitch is scheduled for for7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.