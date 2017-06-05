Assault victim dies; WPD searching for suspect

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding the person or persons responsible for assaulting a man who died over the weekend.

According to a WPD spokesperson, Austin Clarkson Jr. was the victim of a May 9 assault near Spofford Circle in Wilmington. Clarkson was taken off life support Saturday and passed away, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and a message to CRIMES (274637). All Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

