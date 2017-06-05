Assault victim dies; WPD searching for suspect

According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
A Louisville man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly trying to pull a 10-year-old girl out of a car window in downtown Louisville Sunday night.More >>
