Assault victim dies; WPD searching for suspect - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Assault victim dies; WPD searching for suspect

Austin Clarkson Jr. died from injuries sustained in a May 9 assault. (Source: WECT) Austin Clarkson Jr. died from injuries sustained in a May 9 assault. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding the person or persons responsible for assaulting a man who died over the weekend.

According to a WPD spokesperson, Austin Clarkson Jr. was the victim of a May 9 assault near Spofford Circle in Wilmington. Clarkson was taken off life support Saturday and passed away, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and a message to CRIMES (274637). All Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

  • Sheriff: 12-year-old Naomi Jones found dead in Pensacola

    Sheriff: 12-year-old Naomi Jones found dead in Pensacola

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:43:50 GMT
    Naomi Jones (Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)Naomi Jones (Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

    Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.

    More >>

    Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.

    More >>

  • Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly