Non-profit leaders fight proposed county funding cuts

New Hanover County non-profits with funding on the chopping block spoke their minds at an unofficial public discussion Monday.

Commissioner Rob Zapple hosted the event. However, it was not considered the county’s official public hearing on the proposed budget.

Under the plan, the following non-profits could lose county funding:

Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development Inc.

Wilmington Downtown Inc.

Continuum of Care of Homelessness (CFCOG)

First Tee of Greater Wilmington

Good Shepherd Center

Lenny Simpson Tennis and Education Fund/One Love Tennis

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Recovery Resource Center Inc.

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry Inc. (WARM)

Wilmington Residential Adolescent Achievement Place Inc. (WRAAP)

The originally scheduled public hearing on the proposed county budget was canceled and moved to the same meeting when commissioners will vote whether to adopt it.

Monday’s event was designed to give charity leaders a chance to speak before the day of the vote. Nearly 150 people attended the discussion and about 50 people spoke.

Many talked about the importance of having county funding support, which Zapple supported.

"The money that the county gives, which is in general not very much, is used with matching money from the city and they go to their grant -- private grants -- and the application process asks, ‘What kind of support do you have from your county and your city?’” Zapple said. “So to have what I call that ‘acknowledgment money’ makes such a huge difference and brings hundreds of thousands of dollars back into our community."

Zapple encouraged those who spoke Monday to speak again at the official public hearing June 19.

He said it would be possible for commissioners to delay voting on the budget proposal and call a special meeting.

