Brunswick County board approves budget

What Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Williams dubbed "a fiscally responsible budget" was adopted at a board meeting on Monday.

“This is a fiscally conservative budget that focuses resources on two key priorities, education and public safety while maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the state,” Williams said in an email. “Additionally, this budget continues our focus on economic development and recruiting quality industry to Brunswick County while supporting our long-term strategic vision to ensure expansion of the county’s award-winning water and sewer infrastructure systems.”

Highlights of the approved fiscal year 2017-18 budget include:

Maintaining the fiscal year 2016-17 tax rate of 48.5 cents, which is the 12th lowest among North Carolina’s 100 counties and the lowest in southeastern North Carolina

The total budget is 3.9 percent higher than the current year, which is less than the combined rate of population growth and inflation

No one-time revenues were appropriated for recurring expenditures

No new general fund debt issues in fiscal year 2017-18; the first debt issue from the voter-approved school bond is expected to occur in fiscal year 2018-19

Annual general fund debt service reduced by nearly $500,000 from fiscal year 2016-17

Provide 11 additional deputy patrol officers as part of the three-year plan of 20 additional deputy patrol officers

Provide law enforcement officers and detention center officers with vests, equipment and training

Phase two of the replacement of the detention center security cameras

Recruit a detention center population manager for cost savings

Provide Fire Department funding assistance with a Countywide 25 percent fire fee increase and provide additional funds over the base fire funding level to assist departments experiencing significant operational challenges

Appropriation to Brunswick County Schools increased 5.33 percent per the county’s funding agreement with the schools

Increase of 4.41 percent to Brunswick Community College to support existing programs and an additional $200,000 for the Foundation Grant providing tuition assistance

Continue the county’s commitment of $200,000 per year to shoreline protection with an additional $204,000 for dredging

Funding for the Courthouse addition and renovation project architectural services.

“Brunswick County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the nation,” Williams said. “Rapid growth brings increased needs, and I am grateful to our first-class professional staff for developing a thoughtful, forward-looking budget that focuses on core needs while conserving taxpayer funds.”

