'Going Places' aims to take you on an adventure

'Going Places' hopes to capture the excitement of adventure in a dance performance featuring 100 professional dancers. (Source: WECT)

A show about adventures.

Going Places hopes to capture the excitement of hitting the road in search of a new experience.

The dance production will feature 100 professional dancers.

The show will cover every style of music from the past 100 years.

The Dance Element is presenting the show, which will be held Sunday, June 11, at 3:00 p.m. at the Minnie Evans Arts Center at Ashley High School.

