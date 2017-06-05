Bucket List Part II: Dying man receives additional wish

Garry Carter, left, is pictured with one of the safety cars at Virginia International Raceway. (Source: Wendy Haymore)

Garry Carter gets help putting his helmet on at Virginia International Raceway. (Source: Wendy Haymore)

Garry Carter is pictured in a safety vehicle at Virginia International Raceway. (Source: Wendy Haymore)

He had two dying wishes: to catch a fish off the Kure Beach pier and to ride in a car going 150 miles per hour.

Both of Garry Carter's bucket list items are now accomplished.

WECT first brought you Carter's story in May.

A woman took photos of Carter, a Virginia resident who has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, when he was in a wheelchair fishing off the Kure Beach pier, and his story went viral.

Doctors told Carter over a year ago he would only have a few months to live, but after fulfilling his Kure Beach wish, he spent the weekend speeding around the track at Virginia International Raceway.

Carter's family hopes to bring him back to Kure Beach in the coming weeks

