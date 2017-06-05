Port City Young Professionals offers a chance to network, find jobs

Since 2009, the Port City Young Professionals group has been making business connections (and even love connections) in Wilmington.

The group meets once a month.

Jenna Curry, who founded the group, said she created PCYP to engage and introduce young professionals to Greater Wilmington's vast resources and opportunities.

At the monthly meetings, which are free to attend, job seekers can connect with potential employers.

Curry said in addition to finding employers, those in the group have forged friendships over the years. There have even been a few marriages to come out of the group.

Curry said she’s seen the job opportunities in Wilmington grow over the years.

To find out more about the group, download the app or head to the PCYP Facebook page.

