Second person convicted in New Year's Day murder of Columbus Co. woman

A second person has been convicted in the murder of a woman from Columbus County in 2014.

Derick Pierce was found guilty on all counts for the murder of Keisha Ward. Ward was killed in her home in Hallsboro on New Year's Day in 2014, and her boyfriend Johnny Lee Tyler was severely beaten.

Pierce received a life sentence in prison for Ward's death, with an additional 180-228 months on his sentence for the attempted first-degree murder of Tyler.

Pierce was one of three people charged in this crime along with Antwan Johnson and Amanda Canady. Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in January. He was sentenced up to 37 years in prison. He agreed to testify against Pierce and Canady in their trials.

