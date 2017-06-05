Lumberton police probe connections among 3 dead women

Police are investigating whether a badly decomposed body found in Lumberton on Saturday is tied to the pair of decomposed bodies found a few blocks away in April.

Lumberton police Capt. Terry W. Parker said Monday that all three deaths are considered suspicious.

All of the deceased were women.

“We aren’t sure if they are related, but we are considering it,” Parker said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation of all three women’s deaths.

In April, the bodies of two women were found, one at 505 Peachtree Street and one at 702 East Fifth Street.

The two addresses are across the street from one another. One body was found inside a vacant home, and the other was in a trash can.

The body discovered Saturday was at 608 East Eighth Street, which is about three blocks away along a set of railroad tracks from the sites where the first two bodies were found. The body was behind a vacant home.