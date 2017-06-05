Lumberton police probe connections among 3 dead women

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.
