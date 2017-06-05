Wilmington man sentenced for child sex crimes

A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 33 years in prison for multiple child sex offenses.

Marcus Dent pleaded guilty Monday to three counts each of first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with children, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The victims in the case were ages 3 and 9.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Dent in March 2016, found videos on Dent's phone depicting Dent sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. The 3-year-old victim also said Dent had sexually abused her.

Dent, 28 of Wilmington, was sentenced to 33 to 51 years in prison, and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.

