Employee injured after car crashes through shoe store

An employee was injured after a car crashed through the front of a store in Southport Monday morning.

According to a police report, the accident happened around 10:50 a.m. at the Shoe Show located in the Tidewater Plaza shopping center off North Howe Street.

The 89-year-old driver was attempting to park in a handicap space in front of the store when he pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The car crashed into the front of the store hitting a female employee who was sitting behind a counter. The employee was thrown backward due to the crash and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The report indicates that the car was traveling 10 mph prior to the crash. Alcohol and drugs aren't believed to be factors in the accident.

The driver was cited for failure to decrease speed to avoid a collision.

