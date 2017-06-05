Heritage Dive Site opening in Kure Beach

North Carolina's first Heritage Dive Site will open at Kure Beach on June 16.

One of the most well-preserved shipwrecks on the NC coast is located at the site at Fort Fisher and offers scuba divers and snorkelers an opportunity to explore the Civil War blockade runner Condor.

N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton will speak at a 10:30 a.m. dedication event for the site.

“I am so delighted to help dedicate the first Heritage Dive Site in North Carolina, and one that I hope will be the first of many underwater sites celebrating and preserving our state’s rich maritime heritage,” Hamilton said. “This project is the result of some amazing teamwork between our Underwater Archaeology Branch, historic site, maritime museum and aquarium staffs, along with some truly outstanding community partners such as North Carolina Sea Grant and Friends of Fort Fisher.”

More than 150 years ago, Condor sailed for Wilmington with her cargo and Confederate spy Rose O’Neal Greenhow on board. Steaming through the cordon of Union naval vessels blockading the port of Wilmington, Condor ran aground and was lost on the night of Oct. 1, 1864.

The 218-foot-long wreckage rests in 25 feet of water about 700 yards off the beach in front of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. The Condor has been fully mapped by staff of the department’s Underwater Archaeology Branch so that divers can find the vessel’s full lower hull, engines, paddle wheels and boilers, which are all still in place. Buoys mark the site along with mooring lines for boats and kayaks.

Divers can explore the Condor from June through November each year. Visitors to the area can also learn about the Condor’s history and view artifacts from the vessel at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site visitors center, or see a replica of its engine room in one of the tanks at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.