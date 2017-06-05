Wilmington police arrest naked man outside federal courthouse

Police arrested a man who was allegedly naked on the steps of the federal courthouse in downtown Wilmington Sunday night.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, an eyewitness flagged down an officer around 10:45 p.m. and said that they saw a nude man masturbating outside the courthouse on Water Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found James Calvin Pevia, 57, of Wilmington, naked and in some bushes nearby.

Pevia was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

