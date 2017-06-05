TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Sanders Road to close for sinkhole repair

A portion of Sanders Road will be closed for about a month this summer as crews repair a sinkhole that has been a recurrent problem in front of Bellamy Elementary School. (Source: Wikimedia)

A portion of Sanders Road will be closed for about a month this summer as crews repair a sinkhole that has been a recurrent problem in front of Bellamy Elementary School.

The work is expected to begin on July 17 and be completed Aug. 11.

That timetable would have the projected completed before teachers report (Aug. 17) and the first day of school for students (Aug. 28).

NC Department of Transportation officials began advertising for bids on the project on May 25.

Sanders will be closed near the entrance of Bellamy Elementary and a detour will be in place.

