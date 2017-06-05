Gadgets can help you get a better night's sleep

Working into the wee hours of the night and being sleep deprived used to be a sign of productivity and success, but now experts say getting more sleep is hip and cool. (Source: NPN)

Working into the wee hours of the night and being sleep deprived used to be a sign of productivity and success, but now experts say getting more sleep is hip and cool.

The number of products and companies offering to help you get more sleep is growing.

Amber says going to a meditation class helps turn off her workday stress.

“Through meditation, I found ways to fall asleep just by taking a breath and paying attention to myself.”

Tara Huber is a co-founder of the Take Five Meditation Studio. She says the number of people taking their sleep-oriented classes is growing.

“It's actually a skill learning how to settle your mind down and be in the moment,” Huber said.

“Sleep is kind of a new status symbol if you will,” Dr. Eric Nofzinger said. “It’s almost like a fashion statement. The better quality of sleep that we can get at night time the better we feel.”

The CDC says not snoozing enough can lead to serious health problems including diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

There are now hundreds of apps, gadgets and devices designed to help, including light therapy helmets, specially weighted sleep masks, globes that monitor sleep factors in your bedroom and sleep tracking discs you put under your mattress.

“Anytime you have an explosion of information like this you're going to increase the education, increase the recognition and the importance of sleep,” Dr. Nofzinger said.

A lack of sleep also costs the U.S. more than $400 billion a year in lost productivity.

