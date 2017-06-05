W2 information stolen, sold on dark web

Experts say thieves are stealing W2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web. (Source: NPN)

It may be past tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.

The risk is real. Just ask Brigham Gonzalez. He recently changed jobs and moved on his own. Everything was great, until he got a shocking call from his sister.

“She had received a letter from my previous employer stating that all of their W2s had been stolen,” Gonzalez said. “Somebody pretending to be upper-level management just kind of bluffed their way into getting one of the employees to fax over all of the W2s.”

The letter explained that names, addresses, Social Security numbers, earnings and deductions were sent before it was realized that it was a con.

In the cyber underground marketplaces, vendors, complete with approval ratings, are selling stolen 2016 W2s in bulk for around $35 to $40.

Caleb Barlow, VP of Threat Intelligence for IBM Security, showed one site selling the tax information along with a date of birth and adjusted gross income, which is something required by the IRS to file a return.

In addition to filing a fraudulent tax return on your behalf, the documents can be used to establish credit or outright steal your identity.

The IRS says so far it has stopped 1.4 million confirmed identity theft tax returns totaling $8 billion.

If your information is compromised, notify the Federal Trade Commission along with credit reporting bureaus, call your financial institutions and fill out all appropriate IRS forms.

Copyright 2017 NPN. All rights reserved.