WPD looks to continue agreement with New Hanover County Schools

New Hanover County Schools and the Wilmington Police Department are looking to extend an agreement that dedicates police officers to schools. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County Schools and the Wilmington Police Department are looking to extend an agreement that dedicates police officers to schools.

The Wilmington City Council vote on a resolution Tuesday night that provide four WPD officers to serve on school campuses.

During Monday's city council agenda meeting, WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous was asked where the officers would be assigned. Evangelous said that while the focus is on school in the city, officers could be assigned to other schools in the county.

Council member Earl Sheridan also asked if officers play a role in discipline in the schools.

"We do not get involved in discipline," Evangelous said. "That is a school function. We're there as a mentor, a liaison, to have our ear to the ground and, of course, for security purposes. But I've been adamant in the fact that we shouldn't be involved in discipline system in schools that is not our function."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.