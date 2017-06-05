Little Buddy: Benicio

Benicio is always telling jokes and enjoys playing basketball, video games, Star Wars and comics. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Benicio is an active, fun and patient 12-year-old boy seeking a Big Buddy to help him with homework and take him to experience cultural activities in the community.

He is very interested in geography, cooking, art and science and is involved in the local Boys and Girls Club.

Benicio is always telling jokes and enjoys playing basketball, video games, Star Wars and comics- especially Batman!

If you are interested in mentoring Benicio, visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out a Big Buddy application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.