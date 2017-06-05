Police release report in fatal bicycle, tanker truck collision

Wilmington police have released the accident report that details the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a bicyclist on South 17th Street last month.

Jamar Scotez Cunningham, 24, of Raeford, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and safe movement violation in the May 15 crash that killed Megan Lynn McClellan, 20, a newlywed.

According to the report, which was released Monday, Cunningham was leaving the Scotchman at the corner of South 17th Street and Peel Street at 5:52 p.m. after delivering fuel.

Cunningham told investigators he was on his way back to Selma, NC to refuel to make another delivery when he stopped at the stop sign next to the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail.

“[Cunningham] stated that he initially looked to the left, then to the right knowing that the crosswalk was also for the cross city bike trail then back to the left,” the report states.

Cunningham was stopped at the sign for approximately 10 seconds before pulling forward to turn right on South 17th Street, according to the report.

“[Cunningham] stated that he felt and heard a bump but did not think anything of it and continued forward,” the report states. “[Cunningham] stated that he could see occupants of vehicles across from him with concerned looks on their faces at which time he looked in his side view mirror and could see [McClellan] laying in the roadway next to the truck.”

Investigators estimated Cunningham was driving 5 mph at the time of the collision.

A witness reported seeing Cunningham’s truck partially on the crosswalk, blocking his line of sight of the bike trial. The witness continued that he saw McClellan “begin to go around the front of [the truck],” and passed in front of it when it “began to move forward hitting her.”

According to the report, McClellan’s husband arrived to the scene, telling investigators she was on her way to work at Zaxby’s.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

