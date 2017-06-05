County commissioners weigh in on H2GO controversy

More than 900 people have already signed a petition requesting that construction of a controversial water plant be delayed until after the November election.

Brunswick County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to that effect at their meeting Monday night.

H2GO, a water utility authority in Leland which serves about 10,000 customers, recently awarded $3.35 million in contracts to dig wells and buy equipment for the reverse osmosis plant. It is expected to cost nearly $30 million before it is finished. The utility authority board is sharply divided over the project, with three commissioners supporting it, and the two newer board members opposed.

The three majority board members say the plant would reduce the authority’s dependence on Brunswick County to supply wholesale drinking water from the Brunswick River. They also say that despite the upfront construction and operating expense, the reverse osmosis plant could save customers money in the long run.

“[The plant would give customers] an excellent product at or below the current rate that we are paying now. We pay Brunswick County $1.8 million a year to buy water and resell it to our customers. We’re going to be able to produce it in that price range, and as time goes on, we’re buying this house, not renting it, we’ll have it paid for and our prices won’t be going up,” H2GO Commissioner Bill Browning said of why the plant makes sense.

The two minority board members, who ran for their seats on the authority board primarily on their opposition to the plant, question the math being used to support the plant, as well as the need for a secondary water supply. They are concerned about putting millions of dollars in debt to finance the reverse osmosis plant on the backs of such a small customer base.

Brunswick County Commissioners have now weighed in. According to the commissioners' published agenda, County Manager Ann Hardy recommended the board approve the resolution to request a delay on construction of the plant.

“Many residents of the H2GO service area have either signed petitions or otherwise made their opinion known that they do not want construction of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant to be authorized by the H2GO Board until after the November 2017 election,” the commissioners’ agenda reads. “Brunswick County Public Utilities can continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to H2GO in a cost-effective manner for the foreseeable future.”

The three H2GO commissioners who support the reverse osmosis plant are up for re-election in November. If even one of them lost their seat to someone against the reverse osmosis plant, there would no longer be enough support to continue with the water plant construction project.

In addition to Bill Browning, Carl Antos, and Ron Jenkins are also up for re-election to their H2GO board seats in November. We asked Browning what the harm would be in waiting five more months before sinking millions of dollars more into the polarizing plant.

“We’ve invested a lot of money. We’ve done it at the right time. We’ve been working on it for six years so obviously waiting is not a good thing,” Browning said. “Prices of houses are going up, everything is ticking up. So every day that we wait costs our customers more money.”

Browning said he’s disappointed that county leaders are now joining the call to put the brakes on the plant, but it doesn’t change his mind about what he says is the best decision for his customers.

He also said that there’s more support for the reverse osmosis plant than people realize, and he’s not worried that his position in favor of the plant will cost him his seat on the utility authority come November.

