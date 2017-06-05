County Commissioners to weigh in on H2GO controversy

Brunswick County Commissioners are expected to join the call today, requesting that construction of a controversial water plant be delayed until after the November election.

H2GO, a water utility authority in Leland which serves about 10,000 customers, recently awarded contracts to dig wells for a $30 million reverse osmosis plant. The cost to dig the wells is $3.35 million. The utility authority board is sharply divided over the reverse osmosis project, with three commissioners supporting it, and the two newer board members opposed.

The 3 majority board members say the plant would reduce the Authority’s dependence on Brunswick County to supply wholesale drinking water from the Brunswick River. They also say that despite the upfront construction and operating expense, the reverse osmosis plant would save customers money in the long run.

The 2 minority board members, who ran for their seats on the Authority board primarily on their opposition to the plant, question the math being used to support the plant, as well as the need for a secondary water supply. They are concerned about putting millions of dollars in debt to finance the reverse osmosis plant on the backs of such a small customer base.

Brunswick County Commissioners are now weighing in, voting on a resolution about the plant tonight. According to the commissioners published agenda, County Manager Ann Hardy is recommending the board approve the resolution.

“Many residents of the H2GO service area have either signed petitions or otherwise made their opinion known that they do not want construction of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant to be authorized by the H2GO Board until after the November 2017 election,” the commissioners’ agenda reads. “Brunswick County Public Utilities can continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to H2GO in a cost-effective manner for the foreseeable future.”

The 3 H2GO commissioners who support the reverse osmosis plant are up for re-election in November. If even one of them lost their seat to someone against the reverse osmosis plant, there would no longer be enough support to continue with the water plant construction project.

We have reached out to Bill Browning, Carl Antos, and Ron Jenkins, the three majority commissioners, to get their response to the latest effort to thwart construction of the reverse osmosis plant. We will update this story with their comments if they respond.

