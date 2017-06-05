UNCW student dies in wreck Sunday night

A UNCW student was killed in a wreck in Pender County late Sunday night.

Michael Kulani Stroman, 19, of Burgaw, died after his vehicle overturned off of Whitestocking Road near Copperhead Lane.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Stroman was traveling south on Whitestocking Road when he crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned and struck a tree before coming to rest on its top.

Speeding was a factor in the wreck, official said. Stroman was estimated to be traveling 70 miles per hour when he crossed the center lane. The posted speed limit in the area is 55.

